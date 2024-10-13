Kings Path Partners LLC Buys Shares of 713 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.