Kings Path Partners LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.