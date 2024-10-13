Kings Path Partners LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $207.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average is $191.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

