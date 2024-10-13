Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 4,764 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Kings Path Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Stoneridge worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stoneridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stoneridge by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 51.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

NYSE:SRI opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

