KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $139.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KKR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $135.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

