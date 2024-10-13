KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.2% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $803.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $452.01 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $771.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.