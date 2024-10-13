Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 156.10%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

