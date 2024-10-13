Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Konnect has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $127,743.76 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Konnect has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,217,000,010 in circulation. The last known price of Konnect is 0.00145667 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $116,192.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konnect.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

