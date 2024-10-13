KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 122.6% in September

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,400 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the September 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

KORU Medical Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,518. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.42.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRMD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

