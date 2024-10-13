Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIVI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 103,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,333. The firm has a market cap of $807.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

