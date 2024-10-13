Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.13. 49,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,724. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

