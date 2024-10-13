Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 2.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,754,000 after buying an additional 210,398 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

