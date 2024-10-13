Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average is $208.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

