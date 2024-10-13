La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $38.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
