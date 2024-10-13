Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FXI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.37. 80,108,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,826,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares China Large-Cap ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.