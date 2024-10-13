Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FXI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.37. 80,108,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,826,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.