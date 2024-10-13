Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

