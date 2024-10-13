Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VYM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. 584,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,563. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

