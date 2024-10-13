Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.71 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises 2.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPLT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.25. 127,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

