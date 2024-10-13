Lake Street Capital Cuts LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $6.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.