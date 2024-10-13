Lake Street Capital Cuts LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $6.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
