Leslie J. Kilgore Sells 383 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leslie J. Kilgore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $722.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $686.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

