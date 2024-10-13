Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $914.95 million and $40.69 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,280,831 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO (LDO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,280,831.1785043 in circulation. The last known price of Lido DAO is 1.06229061 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $43,871,892.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

