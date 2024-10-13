Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $474.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

