Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

PAUG opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $760.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

