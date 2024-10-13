Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $2,263,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

