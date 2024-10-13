Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,810,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $161,918,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $990.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $899.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $996.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.