Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,858,000 after buying an additional 1,457,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 1,069,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

