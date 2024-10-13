Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

