Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

