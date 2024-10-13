Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKW. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

