Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,255 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $899,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $209,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $282.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,183,340 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

