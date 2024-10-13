Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 5,566 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

