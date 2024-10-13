Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $185.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.90.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

