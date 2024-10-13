Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $861,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

