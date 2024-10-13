Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

