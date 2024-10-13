Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $581.77.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $604.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $572.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

