Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 351,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 564,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.12. The firm has a market cap of £10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95.

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

