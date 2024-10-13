LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $248.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.52. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.