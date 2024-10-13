Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as high as C$14.77. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 1,676,334 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.51.

The company has a market cap of C$11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.61.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

