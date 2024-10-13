LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
Shares of LUXHP opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
