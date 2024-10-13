Magic Internet Money Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.47 million and $35,942.47 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00254937 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MIM through the process of mining. Magic Internet Money has a current supply of 698,964,077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Magic Internet Money is 1.00292547 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 588 active market(s) with $48,327.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abracadabra.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars.

