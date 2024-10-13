Maker (MKR) Price Tops $1,334.34 on Major Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $1,334.34 or 0.02128417 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $85.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 904,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker (MKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maker has a current supply of 904,610.48195854 with 874,177.11363626 in circulation. The last known price of Maker is 1,357.68304 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $112,567,068.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

