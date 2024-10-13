Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 33342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

The firm has a market cap of £43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,975.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.40.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

