Mantle (MNT) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $39.23 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.60735371 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $41,940,409.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

