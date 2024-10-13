Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex makes up about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.