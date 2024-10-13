Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $222.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $219.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.69.

NYSE:MMC opened at $225.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average of $214.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,510,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,662,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 512,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

