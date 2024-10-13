Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $92.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Ossiam grew its position in Masco by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 184,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.