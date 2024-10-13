MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $133.00 at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.62.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.93 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 15,067.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after buying an additional 1,356,634 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $79,494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 59.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 3,439.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

