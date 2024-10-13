Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 115,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,192,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $502.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

