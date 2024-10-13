Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 30,000 Shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SKYX Platforms were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SKYX Platforms by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 273,672 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYX shares. Roth Capital raised SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 9.0 %

SKYX Platforms stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -2,868.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.53% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.