Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $3.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $576.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.40 and its 200-day moving average is $546.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $576.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

